Palm Springs closes all golf courses, issues new rules for parks and trails

Coronavirus

As part of continued efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus, Palm Springs City Manager David Ready issued an order Tuesday afternoon that will affect parks facilities and hiking trails, and close all of the city's golf courses effective immediately.

“The health and safety of Palm Springs residents is our top priority,” said Ready. “We ask that our community abide by this order and appreciate your cooperation during this difficult time as we work to flatten the curve and stop the spread of coronavirus in the Coachella Valley.”

According to the order, all golf courses, public and private, as well as their ancillary use areas will be closed. This will include, but not be limited to, parking areas, clubhouses, driving ranges and practice putting areas.

The city's Parks will remain open but social distancing will also be required.

Ready notes that certain facilities at the parks will be closed. This includes child play equipment along with basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts. The order does ban groups or individuals from using the fields to coordinate events or gatherings with people.

Hiking trails will remain open, but social distancing, six feet from other people who are not in the same household, is required.