Riverside County reports 983 new coronavirus cases; 23 additional ICU patients since Friday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 983 new coronavirus cases since Friday, county health officials announced on Monday afternoon.

The county doesn't report numbers over the weekend, so today's update takes into account cases reported on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Download the News Channel 3 app to get the latest local coronavirus data and updates. The app is available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

The total number of cases is now at 25,748.

According to the state's data, Riverside County currently has a 7-day positivity rate of 15.1%. The state's threshold is 8%.

According to projections by health officials, Riverside County is expected to reach 29,809 cases by July 20, which is next Monday.

289,362 tests have been conducted so far and 9,711 patients have recovered.

Riverside County reported 13 additional deaths today. The total number of deaths now stands at 550.

Data on coronavirus deaths in Riverside County (As of July 10)

Hospitalizations and ICU

On Friday, Riverside County reached 100% ICU bed utilization.

This doesn't mean the ICU reached capacity on just coronavirus patients. There are a total of 385 ICU beds currently in use across Riverside County. 116 of those beds were being used by people with coronavirus.

The number of ICU beds being used fell to 95.6% by Sunday.

County hospitalization data as of July 12 (Courtesy of Emergency Management Department)

However, Riverside County reported 23 additional patients admitted into the ICU on Monday. This brings the total up to 129 ICU patients.

The number of patients hospitalized did decrease by 15 patients today, bringing the total down to 511.

According to the Emergency Management Department, there are 7 inmates and 4 Imperial County residents hospitalized in Riverside County as of July 12.

Watch: I-Team traveled to Imperial County to learn more about why the county is seeing a surge in cases

COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS

The city of Indio continues to have the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths by an increasingly large margin. Today, Indio reported 58 cases with two additional deaths. Indio now has 1937 cases and 44 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 7/13/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 66

Deaths: 1

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 24

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 966

Deaths: 10

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 1,474

Deaths: 14

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 20

Deaths: 2

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 445

Deaths: 5

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 30

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 88

Deaths: 0

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 24

Deaths: 0

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 1,937

Deaths: 42

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 432

Deaths: 12

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 222

Deaths: 6

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 81

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 165

Deaths: 0

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 579

Deaths: 31

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 489

Deaths: 17

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 137

Deaths: 12

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 18

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 97

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 95

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 258- cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,107 cases in the state's jails

NOTABLE HEADLINES

Governor Newsom closes more indoor operations for Riverside County businesses

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that counties on the state's monitoring list, which includes Riverside County, will have to shut down more indoor operations.

The list of sectors affected includes fitness centers, worship services, personal care services, hair salons and barbershops, malls, and offices for non-critical sectors.

The order affects all 30 counties on the state's pandemic monitoring

list -- including Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties.

Click here for full details

Riverside County services offered primarily online

On Wednesday, Riverside County announced that starting on Monday, July 13, county services will be primarily offered through online methods, over the phone or by mail. The County Administrative Center, along with many other county buildings, will close to the public on Monday, July 13.

The County Administrative Center, along with many other county buildings, will close to the public on Monday, July 13 in response to the growing number of local #coronavirus cases and sharply rising hospitalizations.



More information: https://t.co/UzxDdDbHLH#RivCoNow #ruhealth pic.twitter.com/daxiCb2EKM— Riverside County Now (@RivCoNow) July 9, 2020

Doctor at Eisenhower Health describes coronavirus ‘hell show’

"Hell show," that's how one doctor at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage describes what's happening there right now with coronavirus.

We discussed this doctor's post with Dr. Alan Williamson, Chief Medical Officer at Eisenhower Health.

Full Interview: Eisenhower Health responds to doctor's claims of coronavirus ‘hell show’ at hospital

Mental and emotional impact of COVID-19 on local hospital staff

For many of our local healthcare heroes, the unprecedented daily fight against coronavirus has been physically and emotionally grueling.

“The stress is pretty real,” said Dr. Andrew Kassinove, Chief of Staff at J.F.K. Memorial Hospital. “I think that we as E.R. doctors and nurses do deal with death and dying on a regular basis, but COVID-19 has stressed that to the limit,” he said.

Full Story: Local hospital workers discuss mental and emotional impact of COVID-19 on staff

Congressman Ruiz says County hasn't done enough to prevent cases; criticizes the Sheriff's enforcement of orders.

Congressman Ruiz joined Peter Daut during our special 6:30 p.m. newscast on CBS and Fox, once again saying that the county is not doing enough to prevent cases and called out Sheriff Chad Bianco for his comments on enforcing public health orders.

"When you have a sheriff who flat out thinks that wearing masks or stay at home policy is a socialist liberal agenda, it creates mixed messages, and if he is publically stating how he is not going to enforce, it puts in people's minds that it's not important enough to wear a mask. Or that this is a political issue. It's not. It's a public health issue," Ruiz said.

Bianco replied to the Congressman's comments later that day, writing in part:

"Apparently the congressman is wanting me to jail mask violators, while simultaneously supporting the releases of violent offenders released from our jail? That is the mixed message."

Full Story: Congressman Ruiz criticizes Sheriff Bianco over comments on masks, order enforcement; Sheriff replies

Follow-up: Congressman Ruiz criticizes Sheriff Bianco over comments on masks, order enforcement

It was the second time in a week Congressman Ruiz has joined News Channel 3 and said that the county is not doing enough to prevent cases.

Unfortunately, the county has failed in containing this surge. Hospitals are starting to do surge intervention, the county needs to do surge intervention as well," Ruiz told News Channel 3's Karen Devine.

Full Interview: Rep Ruiz: Riverside County needs to do more to prevent coronavirus cases

California Closes Indoor Spaces for Restaurants, other sectors

"This doesn't mean restaurants shut down. It means we're trying to take activities, as many activities as we can, these mixed activities, concentrated activities, and move them outdoors," Newsoms said.

Full Details: Gov Newsom orders restaurants, other sectors to close indoor operations

Riverside County closes bars

Riverside County issued an order Monday afternoon closing bars that don't serve food starting at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

"Since mid-June, there has been a growing health crisis with rising coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and ICU bed usage throughout our nation, the State of California and here in Riverside County," said Riverside County Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. "A local Riverside County order on bar closures has unfortunately become necessary to slow the spread of this virus. I want to remind everyone that facial coverings are a requirement, and encourage continuously keeping physical distance and washing our hands."

Full Details: Riverside County bars ordered to close

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

There are testing site all over the valley now.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you