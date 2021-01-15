Riverside County reports over 100 COVID deaths in 24 hours for the first time

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 419 new cases since Friday, bringing the total of cases up to 233,899.

County makes 11,000 more vaccine appointments available from Jan 19 - 23

On Friday, Riverside County announced that they have made 11,000 more vaccine appointments available throughout the region.

Residents 65 years and older as well as more essential workers are now eligible to receive their vaccination. You can register at www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine. If you or someone you know needs help registering, call 2-1-1.

All vaccine clinics are currently full, phone lines are busy. We're working to schedule more clinics and bring on more vaccination partners so that we may serve our residents quickly and safely. Visit https://t.co/yVeWCBuObq in the late afternoon for updates. #RivCoNOW — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) January 14, 2021

Stay-at-home Order extended in SoCal Region (Including Riverside County)

As a reminder, the stay-at-home order is still in effect in the the Southern California region, which includes Riverside County.

The region's current ICU bed availability remains at 0.0%. It needs to reach at least 15% for the order to be lifted.

Click here for more details on the order

The following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:

-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

-- indoor recreational facilities;

-- hair salons and barbershops;

-- personal care services;

-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;

-- movie theaters;

-- wineries;

-- bars, breweries and distilleries;

-- family entertainment centers;

-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;

-- limited services;

-- live audience sports; and

-- amusement parks

Hotels and lodging are able to stay remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices. Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open. Places of worship are restricted to outdoor only services.

Testing

Riverside County has conducted 1,939,047 tests. The county reported 63,589 tests conducted since Thursday.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

FREE TESTING IN CATHEDRAL CITY THIS WEEK:



Beginning on Monday, January 11th through Friday, January 15th from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, the public can get free COVID-19 testing in Cathedral City at Northgate Church located at 30010 Date Palm Drive. Testing location will be available via appointment at www.LHI.care/covidtesting or by telephone at (888) 634-1123.

Walk-ups will be served if a scheduled slot is a no-show or time permits. To save time, the organizers highly recommend making an appointment via the website.

Deaths and Recoveries

Since Monday, the county reported 118 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 2,517.

This is the second day in row the county has broken the record for deaths in a day-to-day period. On Thursday, the county reported 92 deaths

Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari noted that an analysis into suicides & overdoses in Riverside County revealed that suicides are down about 27% in the county, however, overdoses are up 19%. Most of the increase is in the 15-24 year-old age group, Saruwatari told Supervisors. 96% of the overdoses are unintentional.

In November, Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.

Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.

"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 1,040 recoveries since Wednesday. There are a total of 150,726 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 21 fewer hospitalizations since Thursday bringing the total down to 1,563.

Check Out: Local medical directors share what they've learned after treating hundreds of COVID patients

The county also reported 15 more patients admitted into the ICU since Wednesday. The county currently has 353 patients in the ICU.

Check Out: See inside COVID-19 unit at Eisenhower Health as hospital sees a surge in patients

This comes as the county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, meaning hospitals are in their surge plans. Hospitals are converting rooms to make room for more patients.

Full Story: What Riverside County will need to do to avert 'unsustainable' overwhelming of hospitals

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/15/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 513

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 330



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 239

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 157



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 5,632

Deaths: 67

Recoveries: 3,787



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 6,615

Deaths: 56

Recovered: 4,803



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 269

Deaths: 11

Recovered: 158



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,212

Deaths: 44

Recovered: 2,223



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 204

Deaths: 14

Recovered: 158



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 706

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 483



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 159

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 110



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 9,933

Deaths: 146

Recoveries: 6,890



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 2,671

Deaths: 39

Recovered: 1,731



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 983

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 723



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 303

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 254



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 737

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 548



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,120

Deaths: 79

Recovered: 2,040



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 2,943

Deaths: 80

Recovered: 1,995



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 805

Deaths: 27

Recovered: 493



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 161

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 96



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 389

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 301



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 762

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 531



· County Jails

There are 904 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 711 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 4,745 cases in the state's jails and 3,875 recoveries.