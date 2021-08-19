Riverside County Public Health addresses COVID testing accuracy concerns

Coronavirus

Riverside County is continuing to offer free COVID testing as well as vaccines to members of the community as the Delta variant accounts for most new infection cases.

Jose Arballo Jr, from the Riverside University Health System, will answer questions about the accuracy of testing and the important role it plays in identifying future variants of COVID-19.

If you would like more information on where to set up an appointment for free testing or to get your COVID-19 vaccine, visit the county's website or call (951) 358-5000.

