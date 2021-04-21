Felony charges filed against man in fatal DUI crash that killed his passenger

Crime

Felony charges were filed today against a Desert Hot Springs man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed his passenger in Palm Springs.

Joshua Lamar Woods, 30, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and DUI causing great bodily injury. He remains in custody at the Smith Correctional Facility on $125,000 bail.

Woods was allegedly behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck a steel pole on Indian Canyon Drive near Garnet Avenue about 1:20 a.m. Monday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

His passenger, identified as Lapera Hardister, 30, of Desert Hot Springs was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear if Woods suffered any injuries in the crash.

Woods has a felony conviction in Riverside County for assault on a person causing great bodily injury.