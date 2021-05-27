Judge strikes down proposal to move sexually violent predator to Twentynine Palms

Crime

An Orange County judge has denied a proposal to move a sexually violent predator to a home in Twentynine Palms.

Lawtis Rhoden, 72, has been convicted on several charges dating as far back as the 1960’s, including raping five girls between the ages of 13 to 17 in three states. Back in March, the Orange County Superior Court tentatively ordered Rhoden to live in Twentynine Palms, despite having no ties to the community.

This drew immediate outrage from residents and community leaders.

“We’ve got kids around here and I got grand kids that come over he may not like older woman but still my mom’s in her 70’s," said Catherine Billingsly, a resident during last week's hearing. "We don’t want him here.”

“ I can’t even really grasp it in my mind," said Gary Link, a Twentynine Palms resident. "I don’t even know why this is a thought that they are going to let this happen. I have a 9-year-old son.”

There is currently no word on whether Rhoden will be moved out of Orange County. He has been out under community supervision since Oct. 2019, however, on February 5, 2021, the Orange County Superior Court found “extraordinary circumstances” existed to authorize relocating Rhoden outside of Orange County. This is what led to the potential move to Twentynine Palms.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.