Deputy shot in Yucca Valley, airlifted in unknown condition

Crime

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was airlifted to a hospital after being shot while pursuing a suspect in Yucca Valley.

The incident began at around 12:33 p.m., when deputies attempted a traffic stop in near the area of Paxton Road and Imperial Drive, the Sheriff's Department wrote on social media. The driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the driver bailed out of the vehicle in the area of Dumosa and Sunnyslope Drive & ran into the desert. Moments later a deputy was shot.

The deputy's was rushed to the hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect was located at around 2:00 p.m. The investigation remains ongoing, additional details are expected to be released later.

