Man and juvenile shot in North Palm Springs

A man and a male juvenile have been rushed to the hospital after being shot in North Palm Springs Friday night.

The shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. around on the 1500 block of E San Rafael Drive. Residents said they heard about 5 to 6 shots.

A police sergeant told News Channel 3 crew at the scene that both victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

There was no word on any arrests or a possible suspect(s) description at this time. Police opened the roadway near E San Rafael Drive and N Avenue Caballeros following an investigation.

