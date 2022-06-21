Man arrested after authorities seize 11 firearms in La Quinta home

A man was arrested and 11 firearms were seized after a search warrant was served at a home in La Quinta Tuesday morning.

SWAT and the Thermal Station Investigations Bureau served a weapons-related search warrant at a home on the 79600 block of Vista Coralina at around 11 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

During the search warrant, 11 illegally possessed firearms were located and seized.

A 35-year-old La Quinta resident was arrested and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. He faces charges of possession of a machine gun, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a short barreled rifle, and felony child endangerment.

The Thermal Station Investigations Bureau is asking anyone with additional information to contact Investigator James at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling (760)-863-8990.

