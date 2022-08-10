Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 9:44 PM

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with one person arrested, another outstanding in Indio

MGN

One person is in custody, another remains wanted following a stolen vehicle pursuit that started in Palm Desert and ended in Indio Wednesday night.

The pursuit started at around 7:30 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in Palm Desert. According to Sgt. Sergeant Brandi Swan of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the pursuit was initially terminated as the suspect was driving recklessly in the neighborhood.

Swan said the vehicle was spotted again on the I-10 near Jefferson Street shortly before 8:00 p.m., however, deputies lost sight of the vehicle.

The vehicle was picked up again by the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit ended in the area of Civic Center Drive and Fargo Street.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates as we learn more about this incident.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content