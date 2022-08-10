Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with one person arrested, another outstanding in Indio

One person is in custody, another remains wanted following a stolen vehicle pursuit that started in Palm Desert and ended in Indio Wednesday night.

The pursuit started at around 7:30 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in Palm Desert. According to Sgt. Sergeant Brandi Swan of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the pursuit was initially terminated as the suspect was driving recklessly in the neighborhood.

Swan said the vehicle was spotted again on the I-10 near Jefferson Street shortly before 8:00 p.m., however, deputies lost sight of the vehicle.

The vehicle was picked up again by the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit ended in the area of Civic Center Drive and Fargo Street.

