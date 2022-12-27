Body camera video of deadly Cabazon deputy-involved shooting released

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released body camera video of a deadly deputy-involved shooting that occurred last month in Cabazon.

FULL VIDEO RELEASE (VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED)

The shooting happened after a traffic stop on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street on Nov. 12, 2022.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as Kenneth Scott Wallis, 38, of Cabazon, was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the street and was known to have a felony arrest warrant for a violation of parole.

Body camera video released on Tuesday shows the deputy talking to the suspect, informing him he can't ride his bicycle on the sidewalk. The deputy asks Wallis his name and if he has any weapons on him. Wallis told the deputy he did and began reaching down the bicycle to put his kickstand down.

Wallis then refers to himself as the antichrist. He then reaches into his pockets and as the deputy orders him to keep his hands out of his pockets, Wallis replies, "Shoot me then, mother...."

The deputy continues to order Wallis to keep his hands out of his pockets and Wallis once again yells, "Shoot me then!"

After a couple of seconds of this, Wallis gets back on his bicycle and attempts to leave. The deputy runs after him and pushes him off the bike.

Seconds later, Wallis begins yelling at the deputy, adjusting his backpack as the two circle each other.

The deputy pulls out his baton while holding Wallis at gunpoint, meanwhile, Wallis goes into his pockets, and in the original bodycam footage, Wallis appears to have grabbed a knife or cleaver, moments later, the deputy shoots him.

Moments just before Wallis is shot

Surveillance video of the incident (Edited to stop just before the shooting)

A zoomed-in and slowed-down version of the body camera footage shows Wallis holding a six-inch meat cleaver.

Cleaver recovered at the scene

After the shooting, authorities said the deputy provided aid and medical personnel was called.

Paramedics from Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department arrived at the location and pronounced Wallis dead at the scene.

The deputy was not injured.

As part of Department policy, the deputy was placed on paid administrative leave. The name of the involved deputy was not released.

An investigator from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office will lead this investigation with help from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Force Investigations Detail and Central Homicide Unit.

Sheriff Chad Bianco said the combined investigation will examine the original traffic enforcement stop, Wallis' actions, and the deputy-involved shooting.

The incident will be reviewed by the District Attorney's office.

In addition, the Sheriff's Dept. will internally review and evaluate the actions of its deputies with its policy and training standards.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Riverside County District Attorney Investigator Felipe Munoz or Riverside County Sheriff’s Investigator Jarred Bishop at 951-955-2777.