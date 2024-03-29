Beaumont school district employee suspected of sending explicit picture to minor

An employee of the Beaumont Unified School District was arrested after accusations of sending explicit pictures to a minor.

Michele Carrillo, 29, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Beaumont, according to jail records. She was released on $30,000 bail.

Carrillo is accused of sending harmful material to seduce a minor and contacting a minor with intent to commit a felony.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Corporal Chapparosa at 951-769-8500.

Information may also be reported anonymously via email to crimetips@beaumontpd.org.