Indio man convicted of hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian

today at 10:53 PM
A 31-year-old man was convicted in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Indio.

Mark Bravo, 28, of Indio pled guilty to fleeing the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian on Feb. 4, 2021 near the intersection of Monroe Street and Avenue 42.

The pedestrian was identified as Anthony Duran, 51, of Indio.

On Wednesday, Bravo pled guilty to hit and run causing death/injury and driving with a suspended license.

There is no word on whether or not Bravo was immediately sentenced. Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

Jesus Reyes

