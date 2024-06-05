Suspect in murder of La Quinta teen released on $100,000 bail

One of the two suspects charged with the murder of a La Quinta teen is out on bail, jail records revealed.

According to jail records, Elijah Alfredo Martinez, 18, was released on $100,000 bail on Wednesday.

Martinez was in court today for a hearing regarding GPS installation, a spokesperson with the Riverside County District Attorney's office told News Channel 3.

"The court ordered that the defendant is to have GPS monitoring done by the Probation Department," writes John Hall, public information officer for the DA's office.

Martinez is set to return to court for a Felony Settlement Conference on July 1.

The second suspect, Dominick Cruz Venecia, 18, was also in court on Wednesday for a bail review. Hall told News Channel 3 that the hearing was continued to July 1.

Martinez and Venecia are charged in the shooting death of Jaden Ramos, 17, on May 19.

Ramos was killed at a prom afterparty in La Quinta. He was killed a day before his 18th birthday and only a few days before was set to graduate from La Quinta High School.

At what would have been his high school graduation, La Quinta High School students and staff held a moment of silence for Jaden.

On May 26, the community gathered for a vigil to pay tribute to Jaden.

To honor Jaden, his family has started a SpotFund in which all the proceeds will go to the local Animal Samaritans, serving as a tribute to Ramos's memory and love of dogs.

Along with murder, Martinez and Venecia are charged with sentence-enhancing gun use allegations.

Court documents show that both Martinez and Venecia were allegedly armed with firearms, however, Venecia was the one who discharged his firearm.

A possible motive for the shooting has yet to be disclosed.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of this case.