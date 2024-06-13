Authorities release body cam video of April deputy-involved shooting in La Quinta

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office released body cam footage of a deputy-involved shooting that happened in April in La Quinta.

A deputy shot a knife-wielding suspect in the 44000 block of Vista Dunes Lane in La Quinta just before midnight on April 3, 2024.

Deputies were originally called to respond to an assault with a deadly weapon report in the area.

"Upon arrival, deputies located the suspect who was armed with a knife," said Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, in a video release.

Body cam video shows the suspect, identified as Ramiro Tapia Gonzales, 23, from La Quinta, walking with a bike, approaching the deputy. The deputy orders Gonzales to put the knife down.

Gonzales puts the bike down and points at something out of view.

The deputy once again orders Gonzales to put the knife down. Gonzales takes a knife out of his pocket and gets shot.

Bianco said deputies immediately rendered medical aid to Gonzales, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No deputies were injured.

Deputies recovered the knife, an 8-inch knife with a black handle.

The involved deputy was placed on paid administrative leave, following department policy.

Multiple investigations into the incident have been launched, also following department policy. An investigator from the Riverside County District Attorney's Office will lead the investigation, aided by the Riverside County Sheriff's Force Investigations Detail.

Gonzales was booked into custody shortly after the shooting, according to jail records. He was released on $25,000 bail on April 14. There is no word on whether he was criminally charged in the incident.