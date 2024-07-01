Two men arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of firearms in Coachella
Two men were arrested Sunday afternoon on suspicion of negligently discharging multiple firearms in Coachella.
The incident was first reported just before 4:00 p.m. on Camino Coras, just east of Calhoun Street.
Deputies were called out for reports of gunfire in the area. Deputies located the residence and a search warrant was authored and served with the assistance of the Coachella Community Action Team and Riverside County Sheriff’s K-9 Team.
The team found evidence of multiple firearms being discharged negligently in the backyard of the residence. They also found four handguns, one rifle, and ammunition.
A 38-year-old Mecca resident and a 46-year-old from Coachella were arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm and child endangerment, the agency noted.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Deputy Preciado at Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling 760–863–8990.