RivCo Sheriffs, Border Patrol seize large stash of firearms near Chiriaco Summit

On July 1, Border Patrol tracked a vehicle traveling westbound on the I-10 at Chiriaco Summit and found a suspect holding possession of a large stash of illegal firearms.

Border Patrol agents investigated a 22-year-old man from Phoenix, who was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The Riverside Sheriff's Office confirmed the suspect had a collection of 29 firearms, 27 of them configured in an assault rifle, one bolt action rifle, and one semi-automatic pistol with several rounds of miscellaneous ammunition.

The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force (CVVCGTF) was also present and active throughout the investigation.

Fifteen of the firearms had obliterated serial numbers out of 29 firearms total. CVVCGTF members discovered the firearms were from the Tempe, Ariz., area and were smuggled into California illegally.

The suspect has been booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio for multiple weapon-related charges, including the possession and transportation of several assault weapons, and changing or removing the serial numbers from firearms.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information about this crime, please contact Gang Task Force Officer Martinez at (760) 836-1600.