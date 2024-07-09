Felon Accused of Killing Cabazon Man Years Ago Arraigned

A felon accused of killing a 30-year-old Cabazon man whose disappearance remained a mystery until his remains were located more than two years later pleaded not guilty today to murder.

Shannon McCloud Collins, 47, of Cabazon was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation into the 2021 death of Zachary Hemminger.

Collins was arraigned before Superior Court Judge Francisco Navarro, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for Aug. 26 at the Banning Justice Center.

The defendant is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Jarred Bishop, Collins allegedly killed Hemminger on April 7, 2021, for reasons still unclear.

Bishop said that detectives were alerted around that time Hemminger had gone missing, but there was no confirmation of foul play until the investigation progressed.

When detectives received sufficient information pointing to a homicide, they began developing leads, ultimately identifying the approximate location where the victim's body had been dumped, the sergeant said.

He said that in November 2023, remains were found in the 40000 block of Blanche Avenue in Cabazon that forensic analysis confirmed to be those of Hemminger.

The homicide investigation continued, culminating in an arrest warrant being served on Collins on June 21, when he was taken into custody without incident at a residence on Lois Avenue.

How the defendant and victim were acquainted, and the circumstances that led to the alleged attack, were not disclosed.

Court records show Collins has prior felony convictions for animal cruelty, auto theft and receiving stolen property.