Stolen vehicle spotted in San Jacinto, police follow it to the Palm Desert mall

Deputies continue to search for suspects following an investigation into a stolen vehicle that was first spotted in San Jacinto before being followed all the way to the mall in Palm Desert.

The incident started at around 3:45 p.m. Deputies reported seeing a stolen vehicle in the area of Sanderson Avenue and Ramona Expressway in San Jacinto, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

The agency said deputies followed the vehicle to the area of Monterey Avenue and Haun Road in Palm Desert where the vehicle was abandoned in a parking structure.

The investigation continues. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.