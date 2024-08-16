Two men arrested in Palm Springs burglary, police search for more possible suspects

Police arrested two people suspected of breaking into a home in Palm Springs on Thursday, but continue to investigate for other possible suspects.

The burglary was reported at around Noon on the 2900 block of Guadalupe Rd.

Police said a homeowner who was monitoring their via surveillance video reported seeing four individuals wearing hooded sweatshirts and face coverings on the property.

As officers were en route, the homeowner observed the individuals entering the residence and removing property.

Officers arrived and established a perimeter around the home. A resident told officers that two of the suspects were seen running westbound through a nearby property. Officers eventually found the two suspects hiding under a vehicle at the 1400 block of Compadre.

The suspects, a 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, were taken into custody. The 28-year-old was found to have a no-bail felony warrant for burglary out of Orange County, CA.

Both suspects were transported to the John Benoit Detention Center, where they remain in custody.

Detectives are actively working to identify a vehicle potentially involved in the burglary, as well as two outstanding suspects. The Palm Springs Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying these individuals and locating the vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspects, contact Detective Andrew Tiedeman at 760-323-8156 or via email at Andrew.Tiedeman@palmspringsca.gov. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.