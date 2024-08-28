21-year-old Indio man charged in deadly shooting over the weekend

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of shooting a man to death in Indio was officially charged with murder on Wednesday.

Ruben Molina is expected to be arraigned Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Ruben Molina

The shooting was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday at the 80000 block of Jennifer Court. According to the Indio Police Department, officers arrived and found a man on the ground in front of a house suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as 23-year-old Carlos Arriaga of Indio.

Investigators identified Molina as the suspect and he was arrested without incident around noon Saturday in the 44000 block of Avenue 44, police said.

Molina was booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio where he remains in custody on $1 million.

Anyone with additional information regarding the shooting was encouraged to contact Indio police at 760-391-4051. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.