Crime

Standoff underway in Palm Desert

MGN
By
Published 11:44 AM

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are negotiating with a standoff suspect in a Palm Desert neighborhood.

The incident started just after 9:00 a.m. on the 76000 block of Oklahoma Avenue, north of the intersection of California Drive and Fred Waring Drive.

A spokesperson with the agency said deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence incident that had occurred earlier in the day. When deputies arrived, they contacted the suspect, but he refused to step out of the residence.

The victim is no longer at the location.

Crime

Jesus Reyes

