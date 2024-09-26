Train burglary suspects arrested in Mecca

Two train burglary suspects were arrested after a brief search Thursday morning in the Mecca area.

The incident started at around 10:30 a.m. when deputies were alerted to a vehicle in the area of Avenue 66 and Dale Kiler Road.

The vehicle was suspected to have been related to a train burglary, Lieutenant Deirdre Vickers of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office told News Channel 3.

Vickers said the suspects fled from the vehicle. Deputies searched the area and, with the assistance of the Sheriff's Aviation Unit, were able to detain both suspects.

There were no additional details available on the train burglary as of Thursday afternoon.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.