Three arrested after pursuit related to train burglaries in east valley

Three people were arrested after a police pursuit in connection with train burglaries in the Coachella Valley.

The incident started at around 9:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Street and Avenue 60 in Thermal regarding found property. The reporting party told police that they found items that were possibly stolen and a vehicle was picking them up, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Two suspects fled the location when deputies arrived, entering a second vehicle, the Sheriff's Office noted.

A pursuit was initiated, and the suspects fled from the vehicle in the area of Airport Boulevard and Fillmore Street, about five miles away from the original report was made.

Deputies conducted a search of the area and were able to get all three suspects in custody.

Investigators believe the recovered property is related to train burglaries in the area. They are working with Union Pacific Police to confirm these cases are related.

