Man convicted of second-degree murder for stabbing his family members in Indio

A 36-year-old man was convicted of murder and attempted murder after stabbing his family members, one fatally, following a dispute in Indio.

Anthony William Piña-German of Indio was convicted of second-degree murder, the District Attorney's Office confirmed.

He was also found guilty of one count of attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation and the use of a knife to be true. Jurors found the enhancement of use of a knife to be true.

Piña-German was found not guilty of one count of attempted murder and of the lesser of attempted voluntary manslaughter.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 20.

According to the DA's office, Piña-German faces a potential sentence of a determinate term of five years plus an indeterminate term of 22 years to life.

At around 6:50 p.m. Nov. 26, 2022, officers responded to the 82900 block of Via Valencia to a family disturbance, and three men were found with stab wounds, according to the Indio Police Department.

Police said the victims and Piña-German were in a dispute before the stabbing occurred and the three men were taken to a hospital, where one of them -- 39-year-old Christopher Galvan -- died.

Piña-German then left the scene before officers arrived and based on the circumstances, police investigated the stabbing as a homicide in conjunction with the Riverside County coroner's office, according to the department.

He was found and arrested in El Centro the following morning.