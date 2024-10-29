Minor injured after a shooting at a soccer park in Desert Hot Springs

A minor was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Desert Hot Springs.

The shooting was reported at a little after 9:00 p.m. at the soccer park inside Mission Springs Park on Palm Drive.

News Channel 3 crew at the scene saw officers placing multiple markers along the park.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department confirmed that officers arrived at the park and found male juvenile with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

"There appears to have been two groups involved in an altercation but the cause is unknown right now," DHSPD Deputy Chief Steven Shaw wrote in an email to News Channel 3.

Detectives are on-scene conducting an investigation. Police are looking a dark-colored vehicle.

Details remain limited. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.