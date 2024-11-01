Man suspected of stealing money, electronics, and safes from businesses in Rancho Mirage and Thousand Palms

A man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of stealing $2,000 in US currency, electronics, and safes from multiple businesses in Rancho Mirage and Thousand Palms throughout October.

The suspect, a 48-year-old from Thousand Palms, was arrested while driving a stolen vehicle in the area of Ramon Road and Thousand Palms Canyon Road in Thousand Palms, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office announced.

"During a search of the vehicle, deputies located burglary tools and additional items connecting him, to the burglaries," reads a news release by the agency.

The suspect is also believed to be connected to additional commercial burglaries being investigated by the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department.

He has been booked into the John Benoit Detention Center for multiple counts of burglary and theft of a vehicle. A bail enhancement was obtained in the amount of $500,000.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Deputy Jacob Paull with the Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team at the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at (760) 393-3220.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.