Suspect in custody after gunpoint robbery in Palm Desert

Deputies were able to locate a suspect in an armed robbery in Palm Desert on Wednesday.

The robbery was reported at around 1:00 p.m. in the area of Country Club Drive and Cook Street.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, the victims said they were walking in the area when a suspect approached them, pointed a firearm, and demanded their property.

The suspect fled the area before deputies arrived. The victims provided a description of the suspect and the vehicle.

With the assistance of the Riverside Sheriff’s Aviation Unit, the suspect vehicle was located in the area of 16th Avenue, north of Dillon Road, near Desert Hot Springs.

The suspect ran from the vehicle but was ultimately taken into custody.

