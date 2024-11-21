Desert Hot Springs man suspected of sexually assaulting child

A 31-year-old Desert Hot Springs man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor in the High Desert, investigators announced on Thursday.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, on October 20, deputies began their investigation into unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor that occurred in Yucca Valley.

Through the investigation, deputies determined that the man "committed several offenses against the minor victim." Multiple warrants were authored and approved, including an arrest warrant for the man and a search warrant for his residence, the agency said.

Deputies served that search warrant on Wednesday, where they reported locating a rifle with an extended magazine, suppressor, drugs, and possible evidence related to the sex crime.

The suspect was not at his residence, but he was located by detectives in the city of Palm Springs, where he was placed under arrest.

He has been booked into the Morongo Basin Jail, without bail. He faces several charges including production of child pornography, sending obscene matter to a minor, oral copulation of a minor, unlawful sex with a minor, and burglary.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective Tyler A. Bengard of the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

