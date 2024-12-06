Police K9 Axel helps investigators locate loaded firearm in Palm Springs

Palm Springs police K9 Axel helped officers locate a loaded firearm during an investigation early Friday morning.

The incident started at around 1:15 a.m. on the 2800 block of Avery Drive. Police were called out to the area following a report of a potential disturbance involving a known gang member who was possibly armed, the Palm Springs Police Department reported on Friday.

Officers arrived to the scene and learned that the suspect fled before their arrival. The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was believed to have discarded an item into nearby bushes while fleeing.

Responding officers quickly broadcasted his description, leading to his safe detention by patrol units.

"Retracing his path, officers discovered a loaded magazine and requested Officer Jones and K9 Axel for assistance. K9 Axel, who is specifically trained to locate firearms, was deployed and, within moments, located a loaded handgun hidden in the bushes—a short distance from the magazine,"reads a PSPD post on social media.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the John Benoit Detention Center, where his bail was set at $10,000. He faces multiple felony charges, including possession of a loaded firearm as a documented gang member.

"This case highlights the exceptional teamwork of officers and K9 Axel’s specialized skills in the safe recovery of the firearm," PSPD wrote on social media.

K9 Axel joined the Palm Springs Police Department in September 2022 and hit the streets after graduating from the academy the next month.

For more on the Palm Springs K-9 unit, click here.