Cathedral City man accused of threatening firefighters with a knife after starting a fire in Morongo Valley

A Cathedral City man was arrested after being accused of threatening firefighters with a knife after he started several fires in Morongo Valley over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday at around 3:45 p.m. on the 10200 block of Hawk Valley Road, near Cedar Drive.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, fire personnel from multiple agencies had responded to the area for a fire burning grass and brush in a canyon. As crews approached the canyon, the suspect, a 49-year-old man, allegedly confronted the fire personnel armed with a knife, threatened them, and prevented them from engaging the fire.

Fire personnel said they saw the suspect actively use an open flame device to ignite brush and grass on fire. An emergency request prompted deputies to be called to the area to assist.

Deputies said they saw the suspect use an open flame device in one hand to start additional fires while still wielding a knife in the other. He disobeyed deputies' commands to stop igniting additional fires and drop the knife.

The suspect was taken into custody after deputies used a less-lethal force option. The suspect was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson detail responded and assisted Cal Fire Arson Investigators with the arson investigation.

Fire personnel were able to successfully contain and extinguish the fire without further incident.

The suspect faces multiple counts of arson to wildlands, threatening a public official, criminal threats, brandishing a weapon, and resisting an executive officer.

After being treated at the hospital, he was transported to the West Valley Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of $70,000 bail.

If you have any information related to this investigation, contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.