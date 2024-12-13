Burglary suspects sentenced after guilty pleas

A pair of suspects arrested following a burglary investigation in Desert Center were serving a probationary sentence today following guilty pleas.

Desert Center resident John Bell, 56, and Andrew Grana, 49, of the San Bernardino County community of Earp, each pleaded guilty to a felony count of burglary Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, according to case records.

A second felony count of burglary and additional conspiracy-related charge were dismissed for both defendants on the same day.

Bell and Grana both received a sentence including 24 months of probation and less than a month of custody of the Riverside County Sheriff, according to case records. It was not immediately known if additional parts of the sentence were involved.

Riverside County Sheriff's Colorado River Station deputies were notified of a burglary shortly after noon Sept. 11, authorities said in a statement. The reporting party witnessed ``two male subjects ... attempting to open doors and windows'' on security camera footage before the pair left, according to the sheriff's department.

The terms of sentencing for both men included a 100-yard radius ban from 45200 Kaiser Road, located on the street mentioned in the statement.

A description of the suspects and their vehicle was provided to deputies, who found a matching vehicle and two men identified as Bell and Grana.

Both were booked into the Blythe Jail. According to inmate records, Grana was released later that day, while Bell was transferred to the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio and was released Sept. 24.

Officials declined to mention what was actually stolen.