Carjacking suspect rams into police during pursuit in Palm Springs, two minors arrested

Published 12:28 PM

A pursuit involving a stolen vehicle from Desert Hot Springs ended with the juvenile suspect ramming into police units over the weekend in Palm Springs.

According to the Desert Hot Springs Police Officers Association, the incident happened on Saturday. Desert Hot Springs police responded to a robbery where a man was robbed of his cash, car keys, and vehicle.

Minutes later, police located the stolen vehicle entering Palm Springs.

Police attempted a high-risk traffic stop, but the vehicle fled Southbound into Palm Springs.

A pursuit was initiated, ending in a cul-de-sac. The suspect attempted to escape by ramming into police units head-on.

The driver and a passenger, both minors, were taken into custody without further incident, police said. Both were booked on numerous felony charges.

Police confirmed there were no injuries or minor damage to either vehicle.

