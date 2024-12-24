Skip to Content
Crime

41-year-old Banning man killed in shooting in Moreno Valley

Published 3:36 PM

The Riverside County coroner's office identified a 41-year-old Banning man killed in a shooting over the weekend in Moreno Valley.

The shooting happened on Sunday, just after 7:20 p.m., on the 13000 block of Leota Court.

Deputies were originally called out to the area for a crash. When deputies got on scene, they found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

The man was identified as Donneal Eugene Jones.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Central Homicide Unit Investigator Ortiz at (760) 578-2091

Jesus Reyes

