Twentynine Palms man accused of killing his wife

A Twentynine Palms man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his wife, authorities announced.

A 23-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning at the Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree, after being accused of the murder of Savannah Encke, 21, of Twentynine Palms.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called out to the hospital after a woman, Encke, was in the emergency room with severe injuries. Encke had been brought in by her husband, who had injuries to his face.

Encke was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives assumed the investigation and determined that the husband was responsible for the injuries leading to Encke’s death.

The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Morongo jail, where he faces a murder charge.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Owenn Domon, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.