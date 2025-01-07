Skip to Content
Crime

Suspected DUI driver arrested after crash spills pool cleaning chemicals in Palm Desert

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 5:26 PM
Published 4:23 PM

A person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash in Palm Desert Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at around 1:10 p.m. near Cook Street and 42nd Avenue.

"One of the vehicles was a truck containing pool cleaning chemicals, which spilled as a result of the collision," writes Lieutenant Deirdre Vickers of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. "The driver of the second vehicle was determined to be under the influence and was placed under arrest."

No injuries were reported.

Viewers told News Channel 3 that as of 3:00 p.m., roads in the area remained closed.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content