Suspected DUI driver arrested after crash spills pool cleaning chemicals in Palm Desert

A person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash in Palm Desert Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at around 1:10 p.m. near Cook Street and 42nd Avenue.

"One of the vehicles was a truck containing pool cleaning chemicals, which spilled as a result of the collision," writes Lieutenant Deirdre Vickers of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. "The driver of the second vehicle was determined to be under the influence and was placed under arrest."

No injuries were reported.

Viewers told News Channel 3 that as of 3:00 p.m., roads in the area remained closed.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.