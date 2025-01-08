Skip to Content
Palm Desert resident accused of selling fatal fentanyl dose to stand trial

Tiffany Wright (Left) and Cameron Bridges (Right)
A 42-year-old Palm Desert woman accused of selling fentanyl that led to a man's death must stand trial on a felony count of murder, a judge ruled today.

Tiffany Wright is due back in court on Feb. 5.   

Wright was arrested on May 3, 2022 by personnel from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit and the Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force.

On March 20, 2022, deputies from the sheriff's Palm Desert station responded to a call about an unresponsive adult male in the 46000 block of Ryway Place. They determined that 32-year-old Cameron Bridges was dead at the scene.

His death was later determined to be caused by fentanyl poisoning, according to the department. Fentanyl is approximately 100 times stronger than morphine, according to authorities.

Wright was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

