Boy stabbed after domestic dispute in Banning

BANNING, Calif (KESQ) - A boy is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in what police called a "home-invasion style attack" Sunday morning in Banning.

The attack was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Banning police said detecives determined that the person who originally called the police had been in a domestic dispute with boy and was responsible for his injuries.

The boy suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to a local trauma center for medical attention. Police said he suffered severe injuries but is expected to recover.

The suspect, identified as an 18-year-old woman from Banning, was arrested and booked into jail. She faces multiple charges including attempted murder and inflicting corporal injury on dating partner.