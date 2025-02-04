Man shot in the leg after confrontation in Indio Monday night

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the leg following a confrontation Monday night in Indio.

The shooting was reported just before 10:10 p.m. near the intersection of Daisy Street and Garden Avenue.

Police said officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to one of his legs.

"The victim and a female were confronted by two males for unknown reasons. One of the males brandished a handgun," Indio police wrote Tuesday. "The victim and female ran for their safety and were chased by the two males. The victim and female were shot at. The victim was shot in one of his legs."

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery on a non-life-threatening injury.

The female was not injured in the shooting, police confirmed.

The two suspects fled on foot before officers arrived and have not been found.

The Indio Police Department Detective Bureau is conducting the investigation. Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Indio Police Department (760) 391-4057.

