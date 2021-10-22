Coachella Valley filmmaker weighs in on shooting at Alec Baldwin movie set

Following the deadly shooting on the set of "Rust," Coachella Valley filmmaker Christian Sesma told Peter Daut the tragedy "hits close to home."

Sesma has made several action films, and his most recent involved shooting live fire blanks.

"It's a little bit baffling for us in the industry to hear about this and how this could have happened, especially when you're dealing with real blanks and real pyrotechnics. It's a very dangerous thing," he said. "There are many checks and balances we go through to make sure something like this doesn't happen."

A cinematographer was killed and a director wounded Thursday in the accidental shooting on the set of the Western film starring Alec Baldwin. Baldwin, 63, discharged the gun on the movie set in New Mexico, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

"The movie is the secondary thing. How does [the crew] move forward as individuals, how does the industry move forward from this to make sure this doesn't happen? I think it's going to get to the place where we're just going to be relying on visual effects."

