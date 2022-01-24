Brooke Beare discusses Indio pipeline project, other events in the city

Construction began on Monday on a pipeline project in Indio affecting traffic on Miles avenue.

The 3,700-foot long water pipeline is being constructed on Miles Ave from Monticello Avenue to Sedona Drive with completion expected in March.

The goal of the project is to increase water pressure in the area. The project was originally slated to start last fall but was postponed due to shipment delays.

Drivers should plan ahead since construction will be happening during business hours.

"For all those people who drive Miles Avenue, either to or from work or school, it's just something to keep in mind that traffic might be a little bit slower during those times," Beare said.

as well as other events. happening in Indio including the new farmer's market in downtown.