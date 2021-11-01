Eggs-periment at Indio Middle School showcases science and math skills

Students at Indio Middle School put their math and science skills to the test with a special experiment on Friday.

They created devices to help an egg land unscathed after being dropped from the top of the fire department's ladder truck.

The skills were learned during tutorial sessions for reading and math.

Sixth-grade student Aaron Buenrostro told News Channel 3, "Using the egg was a good idea because you know it can break really easily, so I felt like this was good for us that we learned, you know, we can do stuff more in the future."