Gov. Newsom signs executive order addressing staffing shortages for in-person learning

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Tuesday to provide staffing flexibility to allow schools to support safe, in-person learning for students.

“Schools nationwide returning from winter break are experiencing short-term staffing shortages that are putting a strain on operations,” Newsom said. “We’re working closely with local education officials to cut red tape to allow qualified substitute teachers to help maintain safe learning environments. We are grateful for the thousands of dedicated teachers, classified staff and administrators who have worked tirelessly to provide safe learning environments for all of California’s students.”

The order will lower state barriers that delay the hire of qualified short-term substitute teachers. This will permit substitute teachers to have their assignments extended and provide additional flexibility to support retired teachers who have returned to the classroom.

Newsom's office also adds that the order will eliminate barriers that could prevent additional retired teachers from returning. It is only available to schools that make findings that the flexibilities will support in-person services for students despite staffing shortages caused by the surge in COVID cases.

The order will expire on March 31, 2022. A copy of the Governor’s executive order signed today can be found here.