Staff shortages push valley districts to prepare backup plans

Ongoing staff shortages at schools throughout the Coachella Valley are being magnified by the latest surge of COVID-19 cases. Officials with all 3 districts spoke with News Channel 3 about the extent of staff shortages each is experiencing, along with the impacts, and steps being taken to address the situation.

Dr. Joe Hyde, Assistant Superintendent of Personnel Services for Desert Sands Unified School District, said “schools are experiencing staffing shortages across the board,” but it's “mostly related to substitute teacher and classified substitute shortages.” Hyde said substitute staff shortages have been an issue for the past 4 or 5 years.

He added that they “have grown dramatically” since classes resumed from the winter break due to the Omicron variant. An executive order meant to offer support to schools dealing with staff shortages “will offer some relief,” said Hyde.

The order extends an existing waiver that essentially eliminates a waiting period that recently retired educators have to wait before they can substitute teach. However, the process to apply to become a substitute teacher still requires a certain amount of time, said Hyde.

The order also includes a new provision that will allow individuals with a Master’s degree to immediately apply to substitute positions.

Hyde said schools are coping with absences in a number of ways and are using incentives and other resources to attract substitutes, as well as considering “contracting with third party companies that specialize in staffing.”

Lissette Santiago, Community Engagement Manager at Coachella Valley Unified School District, said schools “have seen a larger spike in absence rates for students and staff” since returning from the holidays.

She said the absences don’t “necessarily mean” individuals have COVID, and noted “personal emergencies or those waiting for COVID tests” are some of the reasons why people are out. CVUSD is also having trouble contracting substitutes.

“A lot of subs don’t want to come back because of the situation with COVID,” said Santiago.

She added that the district is “trying to build leadership from within” to help mitigate the staffing shortages at both the school and district level.

CVUSD is also turning to recent Master’s graduates, similar to what DSUSD is doing. Santiago said she believes a lot of “retired teachers will be eager to come back” and help schools in the district, following the passage of Governor Newsom’s recent executive order.

The Palm Springs Unified School District is also facing staff shortages. Superintendent Dr. Mike Swize addressed the matter at Tuesday night’s board meeting. Swize said officials are “monitoring very closely the number of absences, both of students and of staff in critical areas.”

Swize said he met last week with executive leadership and cabinet to discuss “contingency plans for different departments” if the district faces large numbers of absences. He said the district gets a report every day “on the number of teacher vacancies where we don’t have a substitute.”

Over the last few days the district has been “able to manage all teacher absences, absences in nutrition services or with maintenance and operations,” said Swize. He added that their “priority is keeping students and staff at the school sites in a safe way.”

