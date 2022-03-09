Groundbreaking for COD’s Indio campus expansion set for March 14

The long-awaited expansion to College of the Desert's Indio campus is moving forward. School officials announced that they will break ground on the project on March 14.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Monday, March 14 at 9:30 a.m. College and community leaders will turn the ceremonial first shovels of dirt for a three-story, instructional building, and pavilion.

The expansion will double the size of the campus, which will accommodate the growing demand in the east valley.

Check Out: COD Board of Trustees reaffirms valley-wide educational and development goals

The 67,000-square-foot building will feature classrooms, a café, offices, science labs, a student success services center, and open study and collaboration areas.

The new facilities are expected to open in Fall 2023, school officials said.

“This is an important step in our ongoing commitment to supporting student success and making higher education accessible to residents across the entire Coachella Valley,” said Rubén AríAztlán Pérez, chair of the Board of Trustees. “These new facilities will allow the College to serve an additional 5,000 students and that is nothing short of remarkable.”

In addition to the expansion of the campus, COD will also build a 17,000-square-foot Child Development Center at a recently acquired property across the street from the Indio campus, which is located at 45524 Oasis Street.

According to the school, the new building will include toddler and preschool classrooms, an outdoor play yard and shade structures, as well as observation and support spaces required for a modern facility.

The existing instructional facility on campus will also be modified.

The project will cost approximately $113 million, which is paid for through Measure CC bond funds, approved by voters in 2016.

“We are grateful for the public’s support on College of the Desert’s efforts to enhance student experiences and provide innovative learning opportunities,” said Superintendent/President Martha Garcia, Ed.D. “This will be a valuable asset for the College as well as the Coachella Valley.”

For additional information, please visit collegeofthedesert.edu.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Check Out Some of Our I-Team reports on the College's Future with West Valley Expansions: