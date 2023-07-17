Help us ‘Pack The Bus’ with school supplies for local students

Got school supplies?

News Channel 3 and SunLine Transit Agency return to host the 9th annual "Pack the Bus" school supply drive on Thursday, July 20, between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Walmart in Palm Desert off of Monterey Avenue and Dinah Shore Drive.

Pack the Bus, co-sponsored by Alpha Media, KESQ, and Wal-Mart, will benefit the well-known non-profit organization Big Brothers Big Sisters to distribute necessary school supplies all around the Coachella Valley to those in need.

“With the economy the way it is, families are struggling," explained Judy Tobin May with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Desert. "Providing them with a little bit of help for their back-to-school expenses help. It really does add up, especially if you have a lot of children in your family.”

Top-needed school supplies include backpacks, calculators, crayons, markers, colored pencils, erasers, folders, glue, highlighters, rulers, scissors, pencils, pencil cases, glue sticks, pens, Sharpies, tissue paper, three-ring binders, composition books, and notebook paper.

All donations should be new or unused.

Donation drop-off:

July 20 between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

At Wal-Mart in Palm Desert - 34-500 Monterey Ave.