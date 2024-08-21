Thomas Jefferson Middle School unveils newly-upgraded broadcast center

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday celebrated the completion of the newly upgraded broadcast center at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Indio.

Funded predominantly by the Bianca Rae Foundation, in partnership with the Desert Sands Educational Foundation, the project provides students with a state-of-the-art facility to enhance their learning experience and foster a passion for journalism and storytelling.

"Well the news is gonna be way better, the sound quality, the camera quality is gonna be awesome so I'm excited to do it," said Kamron, a student at TJMS.

"When I joined here, I didn't know, I didn't think it would inspire me to do journalism, and now I'm headed to take Jeff Stahl, John White, Peter Daut's jobs, take the anchor desk at KESQ when I graduate college," said Anthony Martinez, a former broadcasting student.

The Desert Sands Educational Foundation said it views the project as an investment in the educational excellence of Desert Sands Unified School District students.