College of the Desert holds survey, interviews for new district superintendent

A community survey aiding in the College of the Desert's search for a new district superintendent/president is set to close today.

The COD's Board of Trustees unanimously approved a timeline for the search process two weeks ago, which was intended to increase transparency and implement a series of dates and checkpoints for steps of the proceedings.

To facilitate the process, the Board contracted the firm AGB Search, LLC, who conducted an online survey and hosted listening sessions over a two-day period on Wednesday and Thursday.

"COD is vital to the community for training quality employees to fill labor shortages and for local students to be able to access a quality education near home,'' College of the Desert Public Information Officer

Nicholas Robles said. "Therefore, it's imperative that we find a leader who can support the school and the community.''

The superintendent and president role was previously held by Martha Garcia, who vacated the position after two years in June 2023 to accept a leadership role at Walnut's Mt. San Antonio College.

The role is currently being filled in an interim capacity by Dr. Laura Hope.

To learn more about the search process and finalists, residents can got to www.collegeofthedesert.edu/president.