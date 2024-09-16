Cal State San Bernardino extends application deadline for spring 2025 semester

Cal State San Bernardino, including the Palm Desert campus, has extended their undergraduate applications for first-year, transfer and returning students.

The original deadline was Sept. 15.

On Monday, the school announced a five-day extension bringing the deadline to Friday, Sept 20.

Classes start in January and students can apply to any non-impacted major, including psychology, criminal justice, kinesiology, and health.

Nursing and social work will not be accepting applications.

Financial aid opportunities are available and students who qualify are offered a $1,000 grant for newly enrolled spring students.

To apply for Spring 2025, visit the Cal State Apply webpage. Students who have questions about the CSUSB Palm Desert campus can visit the website at www.csusb.edu/pdc or contact Mike Singer at msinger@csusb.edu or (760) 341-2883, ext. 78107.