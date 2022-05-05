COD grads grab their tickets, cap & gowns ahead of 2022 commencement ceremony

On Thursday, graduating students at College of the Desert had the chance to grab their tickets and pick-up their caps and gowns ahead of the 2022 commencement ceremony.





More than 1,200 COD students will get their degrees and certificates on May 25. The college says it's the largest graduating class in its history.

Students say that they are excited for the return of an in-person ceremony after the pandemic.

Graduates from the classes of 2021 and 2020, whose commencements were held virtually during the pandemic, are also invited to take part.